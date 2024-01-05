Innovative Technology For Additive Manufacturing And Growth Prospects: Italian Startup 3Dnextech At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrea Arienti, founder and CEO 3DNextech

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3DNextech , an Italian emerging force in additive manufacturing, is set to make a resounding mark at CES in Las Vegas, slated from January 9 to 12, 2024. Positioned among the 50 startups within the Italian pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency, 3DNextech aims to unveil its advancements that promise to transform the landscape of 3D printing technology.The hallmark of 3DNextech's innovation lies in its technology, poised to drastically transform the plastic production chain. By introducing a process capable of making plastic materials malleable, the company resolves the longstanding challenges associated with 3D-printed objects, ensuring high mechanical and functional characteristics. This pioneering technology not only refines the surface finish but also imbues the products with qualities essential for both industrial and consumer applications.One of 3DNextech's pioneering inventions is the 3DFinisher, a finishing station designed to complement 3D printers. This device meticulously polishes objects, smoothing imperfections, and delivering a finished product that meets the highest standards across various industries, including automotive, design, nautical, and medical sectors.In addition to providing mechanical advantages to individual products, 3DNextech's technology enables a whole new sustainable production chain for plastic objects. In fact, products with qualities comparable to injection-molded ones can be produced, on site and upon need.Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from the prestigious Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, 3DNextech has remained at the forefront of innovation. The company's CEO and founder, Andrea Arienti, shares the core ethos driving their vision: "Sustainability is at the heart of our mission. Zero-kilometer production, the shift from mass production to mass customization, are not just ideals but tangible objectives guiding every decision and project within the company. Major industrial partners and financiers have recognized and supported the solidity of our project in recent years: 2024 is the year in which the growth strategy takes concrete shape, with significant investments and collaborations with companies ready to leverage our innovative solutions.”As the company embarks on a pivotal year, 2024 marks a phase of exponential growth. 3DNextech plans strategic investments aimed at tripling its team, expanding its research and development initiatives, and ultimately launching a Series A round in early 2025.3DNextech has received backing from influential entities like A11 Venture and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, affirming the credibility and robustness of its endeavors. The recent inclusion of 3DNextech as a partner in Electrolux's additive manufacturing program at the Innovation Factory in Porcia stands as a testament to its growing influence and industry recognition. For more information visit

