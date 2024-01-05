Creep I.E. Contm Returns To The Ontario Convention Center February 2Nd 4Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Inland Empire's Largest Horror Themed Convention

Featuring Cast Reunions from Scream (1996), Sons of Anarchy and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary Celebration.

- Brian Boget, ProducerONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for another weekend of spooky shenanigans as Creep I.E. Con TM (pronounced“Creep-Eye-E-Con”) returns to the Ontario Convention Center bigger than ever and now for 3 days - February 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2024The I.E. in Creep I.E. ConTM represents the Inland Empire region of Southern California where the weekend event takes place and is the Inland Empire's Largest Horror Themed Convention, featuring everyone's favorite celebrities from the world of spooky cinema and TV including four very special cast reunions -SCREAM (1996) with Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy & Lee Waddell.The very first ever official THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion with Ed Neal, John Dugan, Teri McMinn, William Vail and Allen Danziger.SONS OF ANARCHY with Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi, David Labrava and Emilio Rivera.HOCUS POCUS with Doug Jones, Tobias Jelinek and Larry Bagby.Other celebrities appearing throughout the weekend include:Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI), Tony Revolori (Scream VI), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun),Dana DeLorenzo (Ash vs Evil Dead), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Christine Elise (Child's Play 2) and Brett Wagner (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 2003 remake)*Celebrities charge an additional fee separate from Creep I.E. ConTM admission ticket for autographs and professional photo ops.Attendees can shop at over 200 spooky & pop culture themed vendors with unique items you simply cannot find at your local mall or chain store.In addition to all the celebrity appearances and shopping, Creep I.E. ConTM offers fun filled experiences including:“Fear Farm Haunt” where attendees go through an exclusive haunt experience produced by the I.E. / High Desert's own“Fear Farm” team“Horror Speed Dating” – Just in time for Valentine's Day, attendees can meet new“boils and ghouls” with special Speed Dating, Speed Friending and LGBTQ sessions all weekend long presented by Super Sonic Speed Dating. *LGBTQ session is Sunday only.“Creep I.E. Arcade” – The Inland Empire's very own classic gaming business...“Pixel Vault Games” take attendees back in time with horror and sci-fi themed retro gaming action and fun photo ops.“Inked in the I.E.” – Some of the best Tattoo Artists in the Horror genre are on hand for insanely awesome horror themed tattoo art as attendees can get“Inked In The I.E.” *Additional fee paid to each individual tattoo artist“Art's Sideshow” – The Inland Empire's very own Horror Prop Museum has a very special themed photo op experience.“Creep I.E. Cravings” – attendees can enjoy delicious culinary options from top Southern California Food Trucks.Creep I.E. ConTM also features some of the top personalities from the world of Horror Culture including“Vamp and the Best Fiends Forever” and“Grimm Life Collective”Riverside, California's own resident Special Effects Artist and star of“Face Off”, Eric Fox will once again be on hand all weekend.Creep I.E. ConTM is produced by SoCal Social Events and Fearsome Figures.

