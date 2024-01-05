The Actone Group Ranks As A Top Provider For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Total Workforce Solutions Winner

The ActOne Group Enters 2024 as a Top Provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for Total Workforce Solutions

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ActOne Group is entering 2024 as one of HRO Today's top-rated providers of total workforce solutions. In December 2023, HRO Today released its annual Baker's Dozen list, ranking the top providers of total workforce solutions. The ActOne Group placed in the top three spots for Overall Leaders, Quality of Service, and Size of Deal categories. The rankings are based solely on feedback from customers.“We're honored to be recognized by our clients as a leader in all categories of the Baker's Dozen list,” said Stacie Habegger, Chief Sales Officer, The ActOne Group.“We strive to help each client navigate today's complex labor market by creating unique solutions that solve their workforce needs. Ranking as a leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen reaffirms that our team is delivering the excellent service our clients need, and we're excited to carry this momentum into 2024!”HRO Today uses data collected through online surveys to determine the overall rankings for the best total workforce solutions providers. While HRO Today distributes the surveys, they have no impact on the survey outcome.About The ActOne GroupThe ActOne Group is a global enterprise that provides employment, workforce management, and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries, Fortune 500 organizations, local and mid-market companies, and government agencies. The company's three distinct business verticals are staffing, workforce solutions, and business services. For more information, visit

