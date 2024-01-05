Pet Wellness, Hygiene, And Design: 'Biovitae' And 'Light On Your Side' Showcase Innovative Smart Pet Bed At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Charlie&Greta smart pet bed by Biovitae and Light On Your Side

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Italian startup Light On Your Side is set to unveil its pioneering product line, developed with Biovitae , at CES in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024. The Salerno-based company will exhibit at Eureka Park, in the Italian Pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency.The collaboration between Biovitae, renowned for its innovative microbicidal LED technology, and Light On Your Side, an up-and-coming player in smart, sanitizing products, heralds a new era in health, design, and pet care.Chiara Cavallo, founder of Light On Your Side and already marketing and communications director of Biovitae, expresses the vision behind this innovative venture: "Through the incorporation of Biovitae microbicidal LED technology, Light On Your Side endeavors to simplify daily sanitization practices, rendering them not only effortless and safe but also aesthetically pleasing.""Charlie&Greta" is the name of the new self-sanitizing and anti-odor smart pet bed. This innovation integrates Biovitae advanced technology, fostering environments where pets and their human companions can coexist with minimal risks of viral and bacterial infections.The Italian pavilion at CES will proudly host Charlie&Greta, symbolizing the synergy between Italian craftsmanship and innovative technology. This showcase underscores Italy's commitment to innovation and excellence in the global tech arena.Chiara Cavallo further elaborates on the broader implications of this collaboration: "Today's heightened awareness of microbial infections prompts increased cleaning and sanitizing practices at home, sometimes leading to added stress. Even our beloved pets, sharing our living spaces, can unwittingly harbor microbes and become sources of infections and allergies. Charlie&Greta with Biovitae continuous microbicidal action not only tackles microbial load and unpleasant odors but also safeguards our pets from external infections and fungi."Light On Your Side pet bed, featuring a memory foam padding in its inaugural version, seamlessly integrates Biovitae sanitizing technology within a sleek wooden structure. This innovation, acting on specially treated fabric, repels microbes, making it hydrophobic, stain-resistant, and anti-odor. It is also equipped with sensors to monitor the presence, weight, heart rate, and breathing of the pet.Charlie&Greta line marks its imminent market debut in 2024. Simultaneously, a spectrum of solutions, spanning lifestyle, home, baby care, pet, travel, and leisure sectors, is already in the developmental pipeline, exemplifying Light On Your Side's commitment to safety and design.Biovitae, a trademark under Nextsense Srl, part of the P&P Patents & Technologies group, epitomizes innovation in infection prevention and control. Tested and validated against major bacterial and viral strains, Biovitae LED technology has proven to eliminate up to 99.8% of SARS-CoV-2 within 45 minutes, as demonstrated in a multicenter study published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology in November 2021. Low energy consumption, no emission of chemicals, no dangerous ultraviolet radiation: the germicidal power of Biovitae LED sanitization devices is based on the action of a combination of light frequencies from the visible spectrum capable of eradicating viruses, bacteria, fungi, and spores, preventing bacterial-origin allergies safely. More information on biovitae/en

