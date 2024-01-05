               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Patna High Court Gets Hoax Bomb Threat On E-Mail


1/5/2024 11:15:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) Security was enhanced at the Patna High Court on Friday after a bomb threat was received through an e-mail, an official said, adding the threat turned out to be a hoax.

A team of Anti-Terrorist Squad, dog squad, bomb squad, cyber cell and other units were called, and they thoroughly checked the court premises.

"A search operation was conducted throughout the court premises but no suspicious article was found. The e-mail threat turned out to be a hoax. The sender will be arrested soon," a police officer said.

The sender of the mail had threatened to "blow up" the court.

An official said that Patna Police took the e-mail "very seriously" as an under trial gangster, Chote Sarkar was gunned down at Danapur sub-divisional court last month.

--IANS

ajk/pgh

