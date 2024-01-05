Future Of Work In Consumer, Foodservice, And Packaging Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Positive Growth Prospects Up To 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Work in Consumer, Foodservice, and Packaging - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to
This report provides an examination of the Future of Work theme across three sectors, the main components of the theme, and the industry leaders of each.
The future of work theme imagines the evolution of the workplace as it is shaped by the advances and adoption of artificial technology. It further anticipates the evolution of employee working patterns, including the manner in which responsibilities will be carried out.
The future of work theme is expected to experience positive growth prospects up to 2026. As technologies like 5G and
IoT increasingly integrate into workplaces, there is a potential risk of job insecurity as automation and digitalization replace manual workers in some roles.
However, there is also an opportunity for manual workers to collaborate with these technologies, improving the work environment and boosting productivity. By embracing and adapting to these technological advancements, manual workers can remain relevant and contribute to the evolving landscape of work, ensuring a more balanced and efficient workforce in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Our Future of Work Framework Visualization Automation Interpretation Collaboration Connectivity Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Use cases Timeline Signals M&A trends Venture financing trends Company filing trends Companies Sector Scorecards Glossary
