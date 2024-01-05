North Country Smokehouse Meets Growing Demand For Prop 12 Compliant Bacon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recent Enforcement Leaves Many in Search of Trusted Suppliers



CLAREMONT, N.H., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The enforcement of California's Prop 12 took effect on January 1, 2024, leaving many retailers, wholesalers and end users in search of program compliant bacon and whole muscle pork.

Growing concerns surrounding the availability of Prop 12 compliant product marked a years' long prelude to recent program enforcement. Today, many companies find themselves navigating shortages and fluctuating market prices, making it necessary to source new and trusted suppliers.

"We've spent the last several years making sure we are well positioned for program enforcement." says Aaron Corbett, North Country Smokehouse CEO. "We're hearing from new customers daily, many who believed they had secured the necessary pricing and fulfillment promises to support them in this transition. They're now finding those same suppliers unable to meet the growing demand. Others simply waited too long." Understandable, given the nature of the programs roll-out which had a few false starts.

North Country Smokehouse is a subsidiary of duBreton, a North American leader in the supply of Certified Humane and Organic pork. Among the first pork producers to receive Prop 12 Certification, the parent company has been raising crate free pigs since 2003 and far exceeds Prop 12 standards thanks to their USDA Organic, Certified Humane Raised and Handled®, and Global Animal Partnership certifications.

"We're fortunate in our connection to the source." says Corbett. "Their early adoption and ongoing support of third-party certification processes has brought tremendous value to our customers and has been pivotal to their on-time adaptation."

By offering a complete catalog of Prop 12 compliant bacon and the ability to provide fresh, whole pork programs through duBreton's vertically integrated operations, North Country Smokehouse is ready to assist customers in meeting enforcement challenges head on.

About duBreton & North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alicia Baker

North Country Smokehouse; Brand Manager

603.542.8323 ext. 214



SOURCE North Country Smokehouse