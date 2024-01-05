HMG Strategy’S 2023 Global Innovation Summit Recently Named As A Top Tech Conference To Attend By Techrepublic In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the World's #1 digital platform for connecting business technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to have its 2023 Global Innovation Summit recognized by TechRepublic as a Top Tech Event to Attend in 2023.





One of the things that differentiates HMG Strategy's CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits from other technology conferences is that the content and speakers for the events are curated by business technology leaders for business tech leaders. HMG Strategy's panelists and keynote speakers focus on the topics that matter most to CIOs, CISOs and fellow C-level business tech executives.

“We're thrilled that TechRepublic recently named our 2023 Global Innovation Summit on December 12 as a Top Tech Event to Attend in 2023,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy .“It's a testament to the hard work that our program managers, summit advisory board members and HMG team members put into creating world-class events for the 500,000+ business technology leaders in the HMG community.”

Looking ahead, the theme for HMG Strategy's 2024 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits is 'Visionary Global Leadership: Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation.' The theme touches upon several topics that the company is tracking in its 2024 Leadership and Technology Research agendas . This includes how macro-economic and geo-political challenges are creating headwinds for technology executives and fellow members of the C-suite to execute on and achieve strategic goals in 2024. The fast-changing socio-economic landscape is forcing technology executives to be able to peer around the corners and to anticipate what's coming for the CEO and the Board.

Cybersecurity will continue to be front-of-mind for CIOs and CISOs this year as new types of ransomware, phishing and crypto mining attacks are expected to escalate amid cybersecurity budgetary pressures.

Meanwhile, CIOs, CISOs and business tech leaders will be counted on by the CEO and the senior leadership team to foster innovation and help drive new waves of revenue growth and fresh Go-to-Market models.

Additional topics to be explored at HMG Strategy's events include opportunities for business tech leaders to leverage innovative technologies and partnerships to power business growth and to cut costs in what continues to be a cost-focused business environment.

HMG Strategy's Executive Leadership Summits will also explore recommendations to attract and retain talent as the war for tech talent rages on. These events will also showcase innovative cybersecurity start-up companies and their CEOs as part of the HMG Innovation Accelerator series and how these companies and their solutions help to solve real-world challenges and are differentiated in the market.

To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits and to register for an event – including our 2024 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on March 3, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy's global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy's regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy's Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that's designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

