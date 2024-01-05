Kim Georgeton For Congress (OH2) Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kim Georgeton for Congress VFAF Veterans for Trump endorsement

Kim Georgeton with former President Donald Trump

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement for Kim Georgeton running for Ohio's 2nd district announced Stan Fitzgerald

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President CINCINNATI, OHIO , USA , January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF has issued an endorsement for Kim Georgeton running for congress in Ohio's 2nd district. Kim's platform is grounded in a deep respect for the Constitution and a commitment to reducing government overreach. Kim firmly opposes mandates and will advocate for lower taxes, believing that such measures will foster a thriving environment for small businesses. Her stance on education is clear: more school choice to empower parents and students alike. Kim is dedicated to protecting parental rights, ensuring free speech, and upholding the right to gun ownership. Protecting life and supporting first responders are key to her core values. In the political sphere, Kim will tirelessly advocate for fair elections and fight against corruption, all while serving with unwavering integrity.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

