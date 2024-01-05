Corporate America Realty & Advisors Rolls Out A Concierge Support Desk For The Industrial Real Estate Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hamilton, NJ-New 115,000sft Class "A" Building- "Pre-Leased"-Tenant-"A&E Clothing"

"CARA's New Concierge Service" provides on-demand expertise & data customization for assistance in navigating NJ & US Industrial Real Estate Markets!

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1984, Corporate America Realty & Advisors (“CARA”) has been solving Industrial Real Estate Problems for Tenants, Buyers, Property Owners, Corporations, And Financial Institutions.Mr. Howard Applebaum, president of“CARA,” said that the company's "new game-changing" concierge support service at their website, , is now ready "to roll." He states that it now offers "FREE personalized assistance” for website visitors seeking assistance with obtaining answers to specific Industrial Real Estate questions, market information, or their need to speak with an experienced and knowledgeable Industrial Real Estate broker.Applebaum says, "This is another significant addition to our Company's website as it provides another competitive advantage to our brokerage services by speeding up the communication cycle between an information and resource-hungry“website visitor.” We at“CARA” want to make it a smooth user experience for whatever services and information they need."In 2024's fast-paced market, decisive action is key for decision-makers to obtain quick expert insights and personalized support. Our industrial real estate brokers are there to help them with the data and financial tools that can be individually customized for them in order to make critical decisions and seize the lucrative industrial Real Estate Market opportunities.Each website page contains access to“Concierge Support” (which appears in the lower right corner).Applebaum says,“Don't let industrial real estate unknowns stall your business in 2024; visit ."Need more information, then call us at 1-201-507-5700 and ask to speak to me about your "problem(s) so you can re-focus on what you do best”!

HOWARD APPLEBAUM

Corporate America Realty & Advisors

+1 201-888-2800

...