Manufacturers face several challenges - the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a shortage of skilled workers, supply chain disruptions, cybersecurity issues, and geopolitical risks such as the Russo-Ukrainian War. To thrive, they need to be agile in an increasingly disruptive world while meeting their business and operational objectives.
Smart manufacturing enables manufacturers to address current and evolving challenges. The use of AI, ML, cloud, AR, VR, IIOT, digital twins, robotics, and advanced analytics helps manufacturers address specific challenges. For example, the use of AR/VR can improve workforce productivity, efficiency, and safety. Easy and affordable access to technologies along with practical use cases is a driver for adoption.
In addition, the modularization of software and technology helps manufacturers make incremental investments and enjoy quick value and targeted technology adoption while providing a path to growth. Companies are moving their industrial applications to the cloud - a cloud-based smart manufacturing platform strategy helps consolidate software systems and enables effective digital transformation.
Finally, ESG initiatives and sustainability goals are also priorities for manufacturers, which this research service discusses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Manufacturing Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Smart Manufacturing - Market Trends Smart Manufacturing - A Snapshot Technology Drivers Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Leading Growth Obstacles and Their Impact on the Manufacturing Industry Smart Manufacturing Solutions to Overcome Growth Obstacles The Future of Manufacturing Building an Effective and Resilient Supply Chain Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem Steps for Smart Manufacturing Adoption
3. ESG, Sustainability, and Smart Manufacturing
ESG, Sustainability in Smart Manufacturing Smart Manufacturing for a Sustainable Future
4. Software System Consolidation
The Challenges of Disconnected, Inconsistent Data and Systems Across Silos Lack of Process Harmonization Constrains Continuous Improvement Smart Manufacturing and Software Systems Consolidation Resource Optimization Increases an Organization's Ability to Innovate Smart Manufacturing Platforms Break Down Silos and Allow System Consolidation
5. Platform Strategy in Smart Manufacturing
Smart Manufacturing Platform Platform Values for Manufacturers
6. Cloud-based Approach to Industrial Operations
Companies are Moving Their Industrial Applications to the Cloud A Multitenant Cloud SaaS Solution in Digitalization Strategic Partnerships in Smart Manufacturing
7. Modularization
Modularization of Software and Technology Capabilities Modularization Increases Accessibility and Adoption Rates Among
8. Smart Manufacturing Offerings
Companies and Their Smart Manufacturing Offerings Case Study
9. Regional Trends
North America Europe APAC MEA
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Manufacturing for Adaptation to a Highly Dynamic Automotive Industry Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Manufacturing for Increased Productivity and Sustainability
