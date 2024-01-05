Amesite Offering Teacher Training On AI Technology In New Contract With Scottsdale Unified School District

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, today announced that it will be collaborating with Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) to provide opportunities for teacher training on use of AI technology in a new contract.



The teacher training will focus on providing comprehensive instruction on use of AI. It will integrate teacher feedback, leveraging Amesite's cutting-edge AI technology to enhance collaboration and communication.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, commented, "Amesite is proud to partner with SUSD to advance AI practices for teachers. Our cutting-edge solution will equip educators with vital AI skills, paving the way for nationwide adoption. This marks a significant step in our mission to innovate teaching and learning, and we're ready to bring other districts on board as we scale up."

Scott Menzel, Superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School District, also shared his thoughts on this partnership. "We are committed to making sure that our teachers have all of the support they need to deploy AI-enhanced methods safely and effectively. Piloting Amesite's state-of-the-art AI platform will enable us to implement more dynamic and effective teaching methods. This work is a testament to our ongoing commitment to investing in our educators, who are the cornerstone of our students' success."

Scottsdale Unified School District, serving over 22,000 students across 29 campuses, is a premier educational institution recognized for its innovative programs and commitment to academic excellence. This partnership with Amesite aims to set a new standard in educational training, further enriching the learning environment for both teachers and students alike.

Founded in 1896, SUSD has a long-standing tradition of educational excellence, adapting over the years to meet the evolving needs of its community. This partnership with Amesite is another step in its continuous pursuit of providing the best educational opportunities and outcomes.

