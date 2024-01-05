Menlo Park Patents Teams Up With Trademark Owl To Empower Startups At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Startups at CES 2024: Menlo Park Patents & Trademark Owl Offer Free IP Support

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Menlo Park Patents, a prominent patent firm based in Tampa, FL, is dedicated to fostering innovation by offering a unique opportunity at CES 2024. They aim to award a complimentary provisional patent application and a Trademark application via partners Trademark Owl to a fortunate startup or entrepreneur in attendance.Recognized for their budget-friendly patent services, Menlo Park Patents was established by tech entrepreneurs Joel Douglas and Shem Lachhman. Understanding the financial constraints startups face in securing patents, Douglas and Lachhman devised a structured approach aimed at acquiring patents that entrepreneurs can leverage to build their companies or license their innovations.Their commitment to innovation has led them to incorporate cutting-edge AI processes, enabling their team of U.S. patent agents to draft high-quality patents in half the usual time."Innovation fuels the American economy. We recognize the rising costs of starting a business and the significance of patents in this landscape," stated Shem Lachhman, the managing partner of the company. "As patent practitioners, we are driven to find innovative solutions that empower startups to obtain essential patents at a fraction of the usual expense."In addition to their patent endeavors, Lachhman and Douglas have introduced Trademark Owl, offering an affordable solution for startups and small businesses to safeguard their brands using trademarks. The intuitive AI-driven app assists applicants in providing the necessary information for a quality trademark application, later filed by a U.S. attorney. To further support entrepreneurs, Trademark Owl will also provide a FREE trademark application to CES attendees.Lachhman will be in attendance at CES with Case Western Reserve University and many other CWRU alumni and student led startups.Menlo Park Patents and Trademark Owl aim to empower startups by providing vital intellectual property protections for their innovations and brands, further facilitating their growth and success.For more information, visit Menlo Park Patents at CES 2024, Booth # 61633, or contact media relations at ....

