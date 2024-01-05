18 Shipping Firms Already Bypass Red Sea

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In response to threats in the Red Sea, 18 shipping companies have rerouted their vessels via South Africa.



This strategic change avoids Yemen's conflict zone, where Houthi rebels have attacked cargo ships.



Arsenio Domínguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO , reported this at a UN Security Council meeting.



He emphasized the disruption these attacks cause to global trade. These companies aim to protect their ships and crews from danger.



By redirecting around South Africa, they reduce the risk of attacks. However, this detour adds an average of 10 extra days to each journey.



This increase in travel time impacts global trade negatively and raises shipping costs.







Domínguez highlighted that these attacks have become more frequent since November.



They initially targeted vessels linked to Israel. Recent incidents, however, show a broader range of targets.



The IMO is closely monitoring this issue. They maintain communication with industry representatives and shipping companies. This ensures up-to-date information and response strategies.



Domínguez also advised merchant ships to report their status to commercial control centers.



This is crucial when they leave the Suez Canal or the Indian Ocean to enter the Red Sea. These reports help track movements and ensure safety.

Background

To avoid Red Sea threats, 18 shipping companies now route via South Africa. This shift increases shipping times by 10 days, impacting global trade costs.



South African and Canary Island ports may benefit from increased activity. The change highlights the Yemen conflict's global trade impact and shifts maritime security focus.



Winners include South Africa and shipping companies, ensuring safer passage.



Losers are global trade, facing delays and higher costs, and Red Sea and Mediterranean ports losing traffic.



This development underscores regional conflicts' influence on international trade dynamics.

MENAFN05012024007421016031ID1107688569