               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2024 Gasoline Price Trends In Latin America And Beyond


1/5/2024 10:25:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, the global average gasoline price is set at $1.30 per liter, equivalent to $4.90 per gallon, as announced by Global Petrol Price .

Different tax, subsidy policies, international oil prices, refining costs, and transportation significantly shape varying fuel price .

The trend generally shows wealthier countries having higher gasoline prices, while poorer and oil-producing countries tend to have lower prices.

The United States, despite being a large economy, maintains comparatively low gasoline prices.
Globally, the highest gasoline prices in 2024 are found in


  • Hong Kong: $3.101 per liter
  • Monaco: $2.353
  • Iceland: $2.325
  • Denmark: $2.114
  • Netherlands: $2.085
  • Israel: $2.065
  • Norway: $2.052

On the lower end of the spectrum, countries like Iran, Libya, and Venezuela offer the cheapest gasoline prices, followed by Algeria, Kuwait, Angola, and Egypt.



In 2024, the gasoline prices in Latin America and the Caribbean vary significantly, reflecting each country's diverse economic landscapes and policies.
Here are the detailed prices:

  • Uruguay: $1.934 per liter – The highest in the region
  • Chile: $1.441
  • Costa Rica: $1.425
  • Mexico: $1.423
  • Peru: $1.360
  • Jamaica: $1.341
  • Nicaragua: $1.335
  • Dominican Republic: $1.318
  • Cuba: $1.260
  • Brazil: $1.150
  • Haiti: $1.119
  • Curaçao: $1.079
  • Guatemala: $1.059
  • Honduras: $1.055
  • Surinam: $1.042
  • Colombia: $1.031
  • Guyana: $1.026
  • El Salvador: $1.000
  • Puerto Rico: $0.970
  • Panama: $0.909
  • Argentina: $0.818
  • Paraguay: $0.842
  • Ecuador: $0.634
  • Bolivia: $0.540
  • Venezuela: $0.035 – Notably the lowest in the region.

These prices reflect a complex interplay of global market conditions, national economic policies, tax structures, and subsidies.

Countries like Venezuela and Bolivia, with substantial oil reserves and specific subsidy policies, offer the lowest prices.

Uruguay and Chile have higher gasoline prices despite their economic stability due to distinct taxation and economic policies.

The variation in prices across the region underscores the impact of national policies and global oil market dynamics on fuel costs.

A Deloitte report indicates that the oil and gas industry is likely to have a strong start in 2024.

This forecast's key drivers are geopolitical factors, macroeconomic conditions, policy changes, and technological advancements.

This overview shows how global forces, national policies, and market dynamics shape gasoline costs worldwide, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean.


MENAFN05012024007421016031ID1107688566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search