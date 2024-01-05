2024 Gasoline Price Trends In Latin America And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, the global average gasoline price is set at $1.30 per liter, equivalent to $4.90 per gallon, as announced by Global Petrol Price .



Different tax, subsidy policies, international oil prices, refining costs, and transportation significantly shape varying fuel price .



The trend generally shows wealthier countries having higher gasoline prices, while poorer and oil-producing countries tend to have lower prices.



The United States, despite being a large economy, maintains comparatively low gasoline prices.

Globally, the highest gasoline prices in 2024 are found in







Hong Kong: $3.101 per liter



Monaco: $2.353



Iceland: $2.325



Denmark: $2.114



Netherlands: $2.085



Israel: $2.065

Norway: $2.052







Uruguay: $1.934 per liter – The highest in the region



Chile: $1.441



Costa Rica: $1.425



Mexico: $1.423



Peru: $1.360



Jamaica: $1.341



Nicaragua: $1.335



Dominican Republic: $1.318



Cuba: $1.260



Brazil: $1.150



Haiti: $1.119



Curaçao: $1.079



Guatemala: $1.059



Honduras: $1.055



Surinam: $1.042



Colombia: $1.031



Guyana: $1.026



El Salvador: $1.000



Puerto Rico: $0.970



Panama: $0.909



Argentina: $0.818



Paraguay: $0.842



Ecuador: $0.634



Bolivia: $0.540

Venezuela: $0.035 – Notably the lowest in the region.



On the lower end of the spectrum, countries like Iran, Libya, and Venezuela offer the cheapest gasoline prices, followed by Algeria, Kuwait, Angola, and Egypt.In 2024, the gasoline prices in Latin America and the Caribbean vary significantly, reflecting each country's diverse economic landscapes and policies.Here are the detailed prices:These prices reflect a complex interplay of global market conditions, national economic policies, tax structures, and subsidies.Countries like Venezuela and Bolivia, with substantial oil reserves and specific subsidy policies, offer the lowest prices.Uruguay and Chile have higher gasoline prices despite their economic stability due to distinct taxation and economic policies.The variation in prices across the region underscores the impact of national policies and global oil market dynamics on fuel costs.A Deloitte report indicates that the oil and gas industry is likely to have a strong start in 2024.This forecast's key drivers are geopolitical factors, macroeconomic conditions, policy changes, and technological advancements.This overview shows how global forces, national policies, and market dynamics shape gasoline costs worldwide, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean.