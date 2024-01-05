Advancing A.I. – The Monetization Movement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, OpenAI is on the brink of transforming the AI landscape with its imminent GPT Store launch.



This platform signifies a notable shift towards AI monetization, allowing developers to create and sell applications utilizing OpenAI's advanced text-generating models like GPT-4.



The GPT Store's unveiling, initially set at OpenAI's inaugural developer conference, was postponed due to leadership changes, including CEO Sam Altman's temporary departure.



Meanwhile, Google is also making strides in AI monetization. The company is gearing up to launch Bard Advanced, a premium version of its Bard chatbot.



This advanced iteration, powered by the Gemini Ultra Large Language Model, targets Google One subscribers.



This move showcases Google's commitment to leading the AI chatbot field.



The GPT Store is not just a marketplace; it's a gateway to democratizing generative AI app development.







It enables developers of varying skill levels to create simple or complex AI tools.



OpenAI's GPT Builder facilitates the design of custom AI chatbots by interpreting developers' plain language instructions.



OpenAI hasn't fully disclosed the GPT Store's financial model or revenue-sharing details yet.



However, the company has pledged to provide infrastructure for model discoverability and monetization.



In a notable move, OpenAI plans to shield clients from potential copyright issues in the AI sector.



Bard Advanced represents Google's drive to innovate in AI technology.



This premium service aims to enhance Google One users' experience, reinforcing Google's position in the competitive AI market.



These developments by OpenAI and Google indicate a pivotal moment in the AI industry.



Both companies are advancing technology and molding a future where AI tools and applications are essential across various sectors.



As they navigate monetization, the demand for sophisticated, personalized AI solutions is expected to rise, highlighting AI's increasing role in everyday life.

