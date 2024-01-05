Milei Government Engages IMF For Crucial Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As IMF officials visit Buenos Aires, Argentina, led by libertarian President Javier Milei, is nearing a pivotal deal for new funding.



This deal is crucial for addressing Argentina's high inflation and deep fiscal deficit.



Milei's approach includes significant spending cuts, but his administration recently encountered a legal hurdle regarding labor rights reforms.



The IMF' visit, the first since Milei assumed office, is centered on renegotiating a crucial agreement from March 2022.



Argentina faces significant debt obligations in 2024, totaling nearly $7.3 billion, with vital payments due imminently.



Argentina obtained a loan from the Development Bank of Latin America to meet these obligations.



Milei's market-oriented government breaks from past administrations by exiting BRICS and aligning with Western nations.







Milei targets a 3% GDP primary surplus, surpassing the IMF's 1% forecast, and gains approval despite fueling inflation spikes.



The IMF team, including Luis Cubeddu and Ashvin Ahuja, will discuss Argentina's economic program with Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Chief of Staff Nicolás Posse.



They aim to devise a stabilization plan to address soaring inflation, estimated to reach about 80 points in the first quarter.



Discussions are key to uphold Argentina's economy and political support amid Milei's daring approach and a fragile parliament.



The outcomes of these talks will shape Argentina's economic future. While significant new IMF financing is not expected, the existing $7 billion agreement is essential.



The relationship between Argentina's Economy Minister and the IMF, particularly regarding foreign currency reserves usage, is key to these negotiations.







