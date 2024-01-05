Rising Rice Prices Fuel Inflation Woes In Asia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Asia faced significant inflation, largely driven by rising rice prices, a staple in the region.



The Philippines and India experienced food prices contributing up to 70% of their overall inflation.



Extreme weather and export bans led to a 15-year high in rice prices, stoking fears of a repeat of the late 2000s food crisis.



While some Asian countries showed signs of slowing inflation, the Philippines continued to struggle.



In response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. capped rice prices temporarily.



Despite the Russian military operation impacting global food inflation in 2022, Asia, with 80% of rice demand, saw prices peak at a 15-year high.







El Niño-induced droughts severely affected rice crops in South and Southeast Asia.



With most rice consumed domestically in producing nations like China, global rice production totaled 510 million metric tonnes in 2022-2023.



As the world's largest rice importer, the Philippines was particularly impacted. Except for basmati, India's ban on white rice exports strained global markets.



This move aimed to prioritize domestic supply ahead of India's 2024 general election, as high inflation persisted.



Similar domestic supply concerns may arise in Indonesia ahead of its 2024 presidential election.



Grain-producing countries hoarding supplies due to food security fears are exacerbating supply worries globally.



The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) closely monitors the situation in the Philippines.



Proposed temporary tariff adjustments aim to manage rice prices effectively.



Efforts to boost agricultural productivity and augment domestic supply are crucial to ease inflationary pressures, especially on low-income households.



These developments highlight the ongoing challenge of balancing economic growth with price control in Asia.



Despite global trends of subsiding inflation, many Asian countries face continued food inflation challenges.

MENAFN05012024007421016031ID1107688562