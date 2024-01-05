Brazilian Stocks Rise Despite Global Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, against global trends, the Brazilian Stock Index (Ibovespa) climbed, buoyed by a profitable day for commodities like oil.



As a result, Ibovespa reversed earlier losses and started to gain. By 11 a.m. in Brasília, the index had risen by 0.25% to 131,547 points.



Petrobras shares, specifically PETR3 and PETR4, gained 1.32% and 0.96%. In contrast, Vale's shares (VALE3) dropped by 1.53%.



At the same time, the U.S. dollar saw a minor rise in Brazil. It was trading at R$ 4.91, showing a 0.12% increase.



Globally, investors were cautious. This mood followed U.S. payroll data , which was surprising.







The data showed more jobs created in the U.S. than expected. The U.S. added 216,000 jobs in December.



Despite this, the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%. The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics released these figures. They highlight the American labor market's strength.



These job numbers were higher than many economists predicted. A Bloomberg survey had forecast 170,000 new jobs and a 3.8% unemployment rate.



In Brazil, the General Price Index-Market (IGP-M) rose more than forecast in December.



The schedule also included November's industrial production and December's trade balance.



The most active stocks this morning were Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Hapvida (HAPV3), Petrobras PN (PETR4), B3 (B3SA3), and Cielo (CIEL3).



Regarding performance, Ibovespa closed lower on January 4. It fell by 1.21% to 131,226 points. The day's trading volume was R$ 897.228 million.



Top gainers were Assaí (ASAI3), Braskem (BRKM5), and BB Seguridade (BBSE3). They rose by 2.09%, 0.83%, and 0.71%.



The biggest losers were EzTec (EZTC3), Casas Bahia (BHIA3), and MRV Engenharia (MRVE3). They fell by 4.62%, 5.57%, and 6.12%.



Since the start of the year, Ibovespa has seen a 2.21% drop.

MENAFN05012024007421016031ID1107688561