Stagwell's (STGW) Constellation Acquires 'Culturalist' Agency Team Epiphany

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has acquired Team Epiphany , a consumer marketing agency specializing in cultural relevance, experiential, progressive multi-cultural marketing, and influencer integration. Team Epiphany joins Stagwell's Constellation network, further widening its bench of world-class culture-shaping agencies, which include 72andSunny, Instrument, and The Harris Poll, among others.

Coltrane Curtis and Lisa Chu; Credit: Andrew van Tilborgh

Launched in 2004, Team Epiphany pioneered influencer marketing as a term before Twitter or Instagram even existed. Through the power of business-proven personal relationships and integrated creative, strategy and design capabilities, award-winning agency Team Epiphany makes magic happen for clients such as Airbnb, American Express, Coca-Cola, LEGO, HBO (MAX), Campari, Amazon and many more.

Team Epiphany is led by Founder and Managing Partner Coltrane Curtis and Managing Partner Lisa Chu, who oversee a team of 100 across their New York headquarters, and Los Angeles and Miami offices. The agency's capabilities are exemplified in its past work for:



AMERICAN EXPRESS

– For the past five years American Express has enlisted Team Epiphany to create domestic strategies, execute live experiences, and produce engaging content that delivers business results and earned impact within targeted communities. This work is best exemplified by the AMEX "100 for 100" Program (which invested $2.5 million into Black female entrepreneurs) and multiple collaborative activations and content initiatives with celebrity entrepreneurs such as Elaine Welteroth and Issa Rae.

HBO (MAX)

– Team Epiphany has been HBO's partner for multicultural programming for more than a decade, executing over 80 marketing programs across its most iconic series, including the audience initiative Scene in Black, and campaigns for "Ballers" and "Insecure." Notably, Team Epiphany's work on "Insecure" resulted in unprecedented in-show integrations as well as a strategic partnership with Issa Rae's HOORAE Media, announced in 2023.

Heineken

– 15 years ago, Team Epiphany and Heineken charted a new approach to brand collaborations for the beer/spirits industry, which is still used today. Team Epiphany's award-winning #Heineken100 program used the brand's distinct iconography to co-create products with 40+ partners (including A Bathing Ape, TUMI, and KITH) and seeded them to global influentials – an initiative that ran for 10 consecutive years. LEGO – Since 2019, Team Epiphany has partnered with The LEGO Group on a myriad of strategy, influencer, and experiential projects. A highlight of these projects was the launch (and subsequent expansion) of the innovative LEGO® Center for Creative Flow experiential series. This adults-focused series encourages free-flowing expression and mindfulness through an exclusive LEGO build moment paired with awe-inspiring and immersive elements.

"People tend to see Team Epiphany and want to compartmentalize its offerings into 'multi-cultural' or 'experiential,' but when I met the team, it became clear to me that their deep appreciation and mastery of culture is an essential ingredient for contemporary brands focused on forward-looking growth," said Justin Lewis, chair, Constellation. "I'm excited to welcome Coltrane, Lisa, and the entire team to the network."

"We're excited to become a part of Stagwell and its Constellation network, a company that shares our values and looks to further Team Epiphany's longstanding commitment to aspirational marketing, embracing culture and impacting communities of influence through our work," said Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner of Team Epiphany. "As the agency celebrates its 20th anniversary, it was important to partner with an industry-leading company that believes in the growth and evolution of what Team Epiphany will become in the future while embracing our award-winning capabilities of today."

Team Epiphany marks Stagwell's first acquisition of the year following an acquisitive 2023 cycle with Movers+Shakers in November , Left Field Labs in October , Tinsel Experiential Design in July , and In the Companies of Huskies in April .

For more information about Team Epiphany, please visit TeamEpiphany and follow along on social @TeamEpiphany on Instagram and Linkedin.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at .

About Constellation

Constellation

is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes: 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Colle McVoy, Hunter, Instrument, Jemini, Left Field Labs, Movers+Shakers, Redscout, TEAM Enterprises, Team Epiphany, The Harris Poll, and Tinsel Experiential Design.

About Team Epiphany

TEAM EPIPHANY

is the award-winning, BIPOC-founded and operated, culture-first marketing agency specializing in experiential, brand strategy + positioning, influencer integration and PR amplification. Born in 2004, before the advent of Twitter and Instagram, Team Epiphany is the original influencer marketing agency celebrating 20 years of business. With 100+ employees and offices in

New York City,

Los Angeles, and

Miami

– Team Epiphany is one of the industry's most reputable, trusted and culturally-connected agencies with a formidable client roster that includes

American Express, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, HBO MAX, Campari, Amazon Studios, Peacock, LEGO and many more.

