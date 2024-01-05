               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vantiva - December 2023 - Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares


1/5/2024 10:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January 5, 2024

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
December 31, 2023
 355,431,742
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,431,742

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders' meeting(2): 355,431,742

(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

* *
*

About Vantiva

– Follow us: @Vantiva –

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI).

Attachment

  • 20240105 - Vantiva - December 2023 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

MENAFN05012024004107003653ID1107688545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search