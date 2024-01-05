(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The APAC region is projected to contribute significantly to the global market growth during the forecast period and North America is another region presenting substantial growth prospects for vendors

New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Consumer Battery Market , it is projected that the market will grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.12 billion , accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. The APAC region is anticipated to contribute 37% to the overall market growth. Request Sample report

The expansion of consumer electronics fuels the rise in the consumer battery market. The demand for lithium-ion, alkaline, and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries intensifies due to this growing market. Manufacturers invest in battery manufacturing, emphasizing cost-effective solutions. Moreover, the integration of solar cell batteries and smart grid storage systems further propels this sector. Altogether, these factors signify a growth in innovation and affordability of consumer batteries.

The APAC region is projected to contribute significantly to the global market growth during the forecast period and North America is another region presenting substantial growth prospects for vendors. Within North America, the United States stands out as a significant contributor to market revenue. Notably, key players like Samsung, Apple, and LG hold strong positions in the US smartphone market. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income in the region has boosted smartphone sales in recent times. Download the sample report

Technavio highlights the emerging trends and challenges of the Consumer Battery Market:

Trend - The emergence of smart batteries profoundly influences the trajectory of the consumer battery market. This trend encompasses rechargeable and disposable batteries across various devices like smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles (EVs). The evolution of fast charging, wireless charging, and enhanced battery storage capacity further amplifies this trend. Innovations in battery technology drive the emergence of power banks and wearable device batteries, indicating a substantial shift toward efficient and adaptable energy solutions in the consumer electronics landscape.

Challenge - The safety concerns revolving around Li-ion batteries present a significant hurdle in the consumer battery market's expansion. Addressing battery recycling, energy density, and sustainable materials remains crucial amidst evolving battery management systems and regulations. The battery supply chain's complexities, coupled with environmental impacts, demand vigilant attention. The challenges encompass battery disposal, testing, and certification, necessitating a comprehensive approach to mitigate safety risks and ensure adherence to evolving market standards and environmental responsibilities.

Companies like Fujitsu Ltd., Maxell Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are major players in the Consumer Battery Market. For more details on the companies and their offerings, download the sample report here

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (primary and secondary), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The primary segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period and finds extensive use in everyday household items like remote controls, clocks, flashlights, smoke detectors, and portable radios. These batteries are simple to install and demand minimal maintenance. Additionally, disposable batteries are preferred for children's toys and games due to their affordability and easy replacement when depleted.

The consumer battery market is expected to grow significantly from 2023 to 2028, driven by increased demand for electronic devices like smartphones and wearables. Lithium-ion batteries and the emergence of smart batteries providing real-time data are key growth drivers. Despite safety concerns, opportunities exist in segments like household batteries and toys. Regions like APAC and North America, notably the US, are pivotal due to technological advancements and rising incomes. While the market faced a slowdown during the 2020 pandemic, recovery followed with industry reopening. The market landscape remains fragmented, offering growth potential through alliances, expansions, and innovations for leading companies. Buy the report now

Related Reports:

Battery Market: The battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 229.86 billion.

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market: The industrial lead-acid battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2024 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.21 billion.

About US



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Attachment

consumer-battery-market

CONTACT: Contact Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: ... Website: