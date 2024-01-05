ONSCREEN At AARP Agetech After Dark Pitch Challenge, CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONSCREEN provides numerous benefits

AgeTech Startup Delivers TV-Based Senior Care to Reduce Isolation & Loneliness, and Improve Healthcare Outcomes

- Costin Tuculescu, CEOYORBA LINDA, CA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ONSCREEN Inc., a pioneer in TV-based senior care technology , is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious AARP AgeTech After Dark pitch competition at CES 2024. The event is a part of the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, a platform for startups, investors, and industry leaders to collaborate and reshape the future of aging. ONSCREEN's presentation will focus on its latest innovations, including easy and automated video calls, simple telehealth integration, family photo and video sharing, and AI companionship powered by generative AI , all integrated into its user-friendly TV-based solution.Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN, will be presenting the company's latest advancements and plans for growth. "Our presentation at the AARP AgeTech After Dark event is not just about showcasing our product; it's about sharing our vision for a future where accessible technology empowers and enriches the lives of older adults that generally struggle with technology. At ONSCREEN, we're committed to reducing isolation & loneliness, and bringing telehealth to those that need it most, but are also most challenged by it," says Tuculescu.Studies have shown that video based communication is effective at reducing loneliness and isolation, and ONSCREEN's own surveys show similar results. Customer surveys show that over 80% of the adult children/family members perceive a reduction in loneliness for their older loved one, and an over 50% improvement in perceived happiness after starting to use ONSCREEN's TV-based video calling platform to visit virtually and more frequently with family.As an innovator in the AgeTech industry, ONSCREEN's participation in this event underlines its commitment to advancing senior care through the latest technology, including leveraging the power of LLMs, voice control, speech recognition, natural speech synthesis and AI avatars. The company aims to set new standards for ease of use and accessibility, by bringing social connections, companionship and healthcare to the simplest technology that most seniors are comfortable with, and interact with on a daily basis – the TV.ONSCREEN's journey of innovation started during the pandemic, when it found that customers of it's TV-based video calling product heavily skewed towards the adult children of 80-plus older adults with mild cognitive impairment, as well as dementia. By focusing on the specific needs of this demographic, the AgeTech startup found that the 80-plus population can significantly benefit from this kind of technology, whether living at home or in a senior living facility.With the addition of Zoom integration for social events, reminders & notifications, text and multi-media messaging, YouTube video sharing, streaming TV support, and an empathetic AI companion, ONSCREEN's disruptive technology is ready to significantly improve resident and staff experiences in senior living. In addition, healthcare plans and providers can better support their 80-plus patients through the use of AI-powered check-ins, frictionless telehealth visits, and remote therapeutic monitoring capabilities built into the platform.To learn more about ONSCREEN's enterprise solutions that support senior living and healthcare, please visit ONSCREEN's Senior Care Partners page at /pages/partners .About ONSCREENONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative TV-based senior care solution. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, telehealth integrations, and an AI companion named“Joy” that provides friendly visits and health checks, all through the TV. For more information, visit .

