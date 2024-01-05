Vincent D. Smith, African American Artist At Clarke Auction, January 14Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lot 55: Vincent D. Smith - 'The Angry One'

Lot 61: Vincent D. Smith - 'Fishing'

New Years Auction, January 14th starting at 10am EST

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clarke Auction Gallery, a leading auctioneer of exceptional art and antiques, is thrilled to announce in our upcoming January 14th auction the extraordinary opportunity to acquire a work by African American artist Vincent D. Smith (1929-2003). An assortment of periods, mediums, and styles will be on offer.Vincent D. Smith was a Brooklyn, NY, born artist, painter, printmaker and teacher known for his depictions of black life in America and in his travels to Africa. Within this dynamic grouping, a wide range of themes, from historical narratives and social commentary to abstract explorations of identity and spirituality are depicted.Among the standout pieces are Lot 55: 'The Angry One' and Lot 61: 'Fishing', whose depictions portray the narrative of African American art."We are thrilled to present this remarkable collection that celebrates the vibrancy and depth of African American artistry," says Irving Sanchez in the Art Department at Clarke Auction Gallery. "The pieces in this auction not only reflect the incredible talent of the artist but also contribute to a broader dialogue on cultural heritage, identity, and the universal language of art."Collectors, art enthusiasts, and investors alike are invited to preview the collection during the Sale Previews at Clarke Auction Gallery. The previews will take place beginning on Thursday, January 11th, until Saturday, January 13th, starting at 12 p.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. EST each day. The auction will take place on January 14th, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. EST at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538,For inquiries, please contact us at ... or 914-833-8336. High-resolution images and additional information about the auction can be found on our website at .

Clarke Auction

Email to Phone / Absentee bid

+1 914-833-8336

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube