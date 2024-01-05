Aircraft Tires Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Tires Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Aircraft Tires Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aircraft tires market size is predicted to reach $2.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the aircraft tires market is due to the rising number of domestic and international air passengers. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft tires market share. Major players in the aircraft tires market include Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd., Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

Aircraft Tires Market Segments

.By Product: Radial, Bias

.By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

.By Application: Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft

.By End-user: OEM, Retread Tires, Replacement Tires

.By Geography: The global aircraft tires market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft tire refers to a rubber ring that is fitted over a road vehicle's wheel rim to increase traction, lessen road shocks, and support the weight of the aircraft while it is on the ground. It also provides the traction needed for braking and stopping. Aircraft tires are generally made of rubber and are an essential and main body part for every aircraft.

The main aircraft tire products include radial tires and bias tires. A radial tire, also called a radial-ply tire, is a particular design of vehicle tire in which the cord plies are arranged at 90 degrees to the direction of travel, or radially, which is the center of the tire. The different aircraft tire platforms include fixed wing and rotary wing. Aircraft tires are used for applications in wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and narrow-body aircraft. The aircraft tires market end-users include OEMs, retread tires, and replacement tires.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Tires Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Tires Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Tires Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Tires Market Size And Growth

......

27. Aircraft Tires Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aircraft Tires Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

