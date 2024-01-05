Asphalt Additives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the asphalt additives market size is predicted to reach $6.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the asphalt additives market is due to an increase in road construction projects. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest asphalt additives market share. Major players in the asphalt additives market include Arkema S.A., ArrMaz Products Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Nouryon Holding B.V., Sasol Limited.

Asphalt Additives Market Segments

.By Type: Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-strip And Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt

.By Technology: Hot Mix, Cold Mix, Warm Mix

.By Application: Road Construction, Road Paving, Airport Runway, Parking Lots, Roofing

.By Geography: The global asphalt additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The asphalt additives refer to chemicals or substances that are added to asphalt to change the result of the asphalt binder. Asphalt additives are materials that improve the adhesive force between aggregates and asphalt cement preventing cracking, unravelling, and deformation. Asphalt additives include ethylene vinyl acetate, latex, styrene-butadiene styrene-block (SBS) copolymer, and manganese organic complex, SBS vulcanized with asphalt, polyethylene, and carbon black.

The main types of asphalt additives are polymeric modifiers, anti-strip and adhesion promoters, emulsifiers, chemical modifiers, rejuvenators, fibers, flux oil, and colored asphalt. Polymer modifiers are polymeric compounds with a functional unit grafted onto the backbone of the polymer. They use technologies such as hot mix, cold mix, and warm mix and have various applications in road construction, road paving, airport runway, parking lots, and roofing.

