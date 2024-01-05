Pakistan Parl't Passes Resolution Delaying Election Due To Weather, Terror

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The Upper House of the Pakistani Parliament on Friday passed a resolution demanding the election schedule for February 8 be postponed to facilitate effective participation.

A resolution was moved by Senator Dilawar Khan alluding to cold weather conditions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and surge in terror incidents in the country.

It stressed the delay aims to protect and uphold the constitutional rights to political participation. The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced it will hold general elections in the country on February 8. The resolution noted that conducting elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for the election campaign and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to violation of the fundamental rights to vote and political participation as safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan.

The resolution urged the Commission to promptly implement the postponement and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of election on the revised date. It said the Commission should engage proactively with relevant stakeholders, political parties and communities to address their concerns and foster an environment conducive to free and fair elections. (end)

