Turkish President: Recently, The Pressure On Turkiye Has Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during his speech at the Common Sharing conference on 5 January that the pressure on Turkiye has increased recently, Azernews reports.

According to him, the main reason for this is Ankara's stance on the situation in the Middle East:

"Our National Intelligence Service gives a worthy response to the enemy both at home and abroad. Turkiye's armed forces are destroying terrorists. Turkiye is now fully independent. Naturally, those who are used to the former Turkiye are worried about this."