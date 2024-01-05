Turkish President: Recently, The Pressure On Turkiye Has Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during his speech at the
Common Sharing conference on 5 January that the pressure on Turkiye
has increased recently, Azernews reports.
According to him, the main reason for this is Ankara's stance on
the situation in the Middle East:
"Our National Intelligence Service gives a worthy response to
the enemy both at home and abroad. Turkiye's armed forces are
destroying terrorists. Turkiye is now fully independent. Naturally,
those who are used to the former Turkiye are worried about
this."
MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107688515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.