CEC Prepares Observer's Handbook

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission (CEC) has prepared an
"Observer's Memo" within the framework of the programme to educate
electoral subjects of different status in connection with the
extraordinary presidential election scheduled for 7 February, Azernews reports.
This was reported in the Media and Communications Department of
the CEC Secretariat.
The main purpose of the project implementation and preparation
of the publication is to inform observers who will follow the
upcoming presidential election, provide them with methodological
assistance.
The publication explains the basic concepts of elections,
reflects the principles of monitoring, and clearly outlines the
rights and duties of observers.
The Observer's Leaflet, prepared in three languages -
Azerbaijani, English and Russian, is available on the official
website of the CEC ().
