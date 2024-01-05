               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CEC Prepares Observer's Handbook


1/5/2024 10:09:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission (CEC) has prepared an "Observer's Memo" within the framework of the programme to educate electoral subjects of different status in connection with the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for 7 February, Azernews reports.

This was reported in the Media and Communications Department of the CEC Secretariat.

The main purpose of the project implementation and preparation of the publication is to inform observers who will follow the upcoming presidential election, provide them with methodological assistance.

The publication explains the basic concepts of elections, reflects the principles of monitoring, and clearly outlines the rights and duties of observers.

The Observer's Leaflet, prepared in three languages - Azerbaijani, English and Russian, is available on the official website of the CEC ().

