Azerbaijan Technological University Implements Double Degree Programme For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A document on this was signed between Azerbaijan Technological
University and Polish Bialystok Technological University, Azernews reports.
The University reports that the double diploma agreement on the
programme "transport logistics" at the master's level was signed by
acting rector of Azerbaijan Technological University Yashar Omerov
and rector of Bialystok Technological University Marta
Kosior-Kazberuk.
Admission to the programme is envisaged from the next academic
year. Master's students will study two semesters at the Azerbaijan
Technological University and two semesters at the Bialystok
Technological University and will eventually receive a master's
degree from both universities.
It should be noted that in the dual degree programme the
teaching will be in English.
