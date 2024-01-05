Ukraine And Norway To Develop Cooperation In Defense Industry - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with Norway's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram the developments on the battlefield in Ukraine. The parties also agreed to develop cooperation in the defense industry.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov posted this on Facebook .

"I discussed with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram the developments on the battlefield, as well as Russia's recent massive combined air attack on Ukraine. We are grateful to Norway for its contribution to strengthening our air defense and developing the Coalition of Maritime Forces. Ukraine and Norway will develop cooperation in the defense industry," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on January 3 that Norway would send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to contribute to training Ukrainian pilots in the use of these American-made aircraft.