Suspects Detained In Iran In Connection With Terrorist Attack In Kerman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Persons suspected
of participation in the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman were
detained by Iranian law enforcement agencies, the country's
Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.
It is reported that significant evidence related to this crime
was discovered and several individuals were detained. Full
information about the suspects will be provided later.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the terrorist attack
killed 89 people, of whom 12 were citizens of Afghanistan.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman on January 3 during a
procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian
General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84
lives.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq
in 2020.
MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107688510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.