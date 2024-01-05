Suspects Detained In Iran In Connection With Terrorist Attack In Kerman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Persons suspected of participation in the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman were detained by Iranian law enforcement agencies, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that significant evidence related to this crime was discovered and several individuals were detained. Full information about the suspects will be provided later.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the terrorist attack killed 89 people, of whom 12 were citizens of Afghanistan.

Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84 lives.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.