Indian Navy Intervenes To Save Hijacked Ship In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Indian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Indian Navy's mission has responded to a hijacking incident in Arabian Sea.

A ministry statement said that the Navy responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt onboard Liberia Flagged bulk carrier. The ship had sent a message to UK Maritime Trade Operations portal informing that five to six unknown armed personnel boarded the vessel yesterday evening.

"Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft and has diverted INS Chennai deployed for Maritime Security Operations to assist the vessel," the statement said. The aircraft established contact with the vessel today morning to ascertain the safety of the crew. "Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance," it pointed out.

It added that in coordination with other agencies, the overall situation is being closely monitored. "The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries," it said.

The development came following media reports that Lila Norfolk carrying around 15 crew members was hijacked off Somalia coast on Thursday. (end)

