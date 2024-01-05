Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- Following Friday prayers, there were mass marches in the capital Amman and other towns across the Kingdom's governorates in support of the Gaza people's resilience against the Israeli occupation army's ruthless aggression and war of annihilation.In Amman, after Friday prayer, a protest was started at the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, in which the participants denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.The participants criticized the lack of international outcry over the ongoing atrocities against the Palestinian people carried out by the Israeli death, destruction, and displacement apparatus, particularly in the Gaza Strip. They emphasized the need for Arab nations, as well as for all peoples and their political leaders, to stand by the Palestinians and defend their right to self-determination and to put pressure on Israel to end its war on Gaza.In Tafila,183 kilometers southwest of Amman, a march was held in front of the Tafila Grand Mosque to show support for the families in the Gaza Strip.Participants denounced the occupation's violence against Gaza, its killings, destruction, and forced relocation of its people, and they demonstrated their solidarity with the Palestinian people against the crimes committed by the occupation against defenseless civilians, particularly women and children.In the port city of Aqaba, the people, political parties, and labor unions in the governorate coordinated a joint demonstration against Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and called for an end to Israeli military operations there.In the northern governorate of Irbid, a large-scale protest against the ongoing cruel attack by Israeli occupation forces against the Gaza Strip was held following Friday prayers in al-Hashimi Mosque. Participating in the protest were popular, partisan, trade union, and youth.In Ma'an governorate, popular gatherings in front of the Sharif al-Hussein bin Ali Mosque arranged a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip's citizens against Israeli atrocities and aggression.The participants denounced the Israeli occupation army's crimes and acts of aggression against the Gaza people, as well as the international community's silence regarding those crimes that affected the Gaza Strip and resulted in the destruction of infrastructure, the death of thousands of civilians, and the uprooting of population.