Sonobi And Experian Collaborate To Maximize Targeting And Boost Addressability Amidst Upcoming Cookie Changes

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonobi , an independent, consumer-focused technology company providing a fair and equitable media marketplace, is collaborating with Experian , the world's leading global information services company. By collaborating with Experian and combining our unique areas of expertise, Sonobi has successfully increased programmatic addressability across the mobile web landscape, growing our reach by 25% while providing a substantial 20% increase in delivered impression value, aiding our ability to connect impactful campaigns to their desired audiences while maximizing value for our publishers.

With the looming deadline of Google's cookie deprecation, advertisers must prepare for a new era in digital advertising, and increased addressability solutions will be essential. Experian's identity graph leads the industry by providing addressable solutions that adapt to the future of digital identity, with over 2.75 billion IDs and an average of more than 22 digital IDs per household.

"Collaborating with Experian and integrating their identity graph is crucial progress towards a post-cookie era, where targeted and effective advertising can thrive while protecting user privacy. This collaboration enhances our programmatic addressability and demonstrates our commitment to delivering better, more respectful advertising experiences," said Justin Kennedy, COO of Sonobi. "By leveraging Experian's innovative technology, we are proud to contribute to a fair and equitable media marketplace that benefits both our clients and the industry as a whole."

The integration between Experian and Sonobi marks a new era in digital advertising, one where the potential for effective and privacy-compliant solutions is greater than ever. Advertisers can maintain targeted and relevant campaigns by eliminating the need for third-party cookies while enhancing the user experience and adhering to evolving privacy standards. This collaboration represents a significant step towards a more ethical and efficient advertising landscape.

"It is noteworthy to observe the progress of Sonobi as they explore new possibilities using our identity graph," said Chris Feo, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at Experian. "Their success highlights the effectiveness of strategic collaboration in addressing the needs of advertisers in a post-cookie era, with an emphasis on user privacy. We are supportive of Sonobi's efforts to enhance the open internet and the landscape of programmatic advertising."

Sonobi is an independent, consumer-focused technology company that provides a fair and equitable media marketplace to connect advertisers directly with individuals. Sonobi's JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising to individual-based advertising. By unifying comScore's top 250 premium media properties and Fortune 500 advertisers, Sonobi's JetStream platform enables publishers and marketers to directly collaborate in order to create and deliver superior addressable communication plans for the people who matter most - consumers. At the forefront of advertising innovation, Sonobi delivers comprehensive CTV and OTT solutions, tailored to meet the demands of modern businesses ensuring superior outcomes for advertisers navigating the evolving digital landscape.

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals take financial control and access financial services, businesses make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders lend more responsibly, and organizations prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries, and every day, we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity.

With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

