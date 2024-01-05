Water Treatment Chemicals Market To Worth USD 40.34 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of application, type, end user. By type, the market is segmented into coagulants, ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors & dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, others. By application, market is segmented into raw water treatment, water desalination, cooling, boiler, effluent water treatment, others. By end user, the market is segmented into industrial, municipal, others- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford, USA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the water treatment chemicals market expansion can be attributed to the growing demand for various industries such as sugar production, ethanol manufacturing, fertilizer production, geothermal energy generation, and petrochemical manufacturing, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, the market is expected to witness promising growth in the Middle East and Africa due to the increased adoption of saline water treatment solutions to address the region's escalating water demand. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Water Treatment Chemicals Market"

Tables - 67 Figures – 77 The global demand for clean and safe water has risen, primarily driven by the increasing population and industrialization. This escalating need for water quality has contributed to a notable increase in the utilization of water treatment chemicals. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainable development practices has further propelled the water treatment chemicals market's growth. Get a sample copy of this report: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 32.14 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 40.34 Billion CAGR 3.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

AkzoNobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

ChemTreat Inc.

Cortec Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nalco Holding Company

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

Olin Corporation

Solenis LLC

SNF Floerger Group

Suez SA

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermax Limited

Veolia Environnement S.A. W. R. Grace & Co.

Corrosion Inhibitors Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Indispensable Role in Water Treatment Processes

Corrosion inhibitors segment is poised to substantially impact the water treatment chemicals market with a projected CAGR of 5.60% expected during the forecast period. Corrosion inhibitors play an indispensable role in water treatment by interacting with metallic surfaces and forming a protective layer that effectively shields these surfaces from ongoing corrosion.

The markets in North America are poised to experience robust growth with a projected CAGR of 5.20% in the water treatment chemicals market. This expansion can be attributed to a surge in demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions, primarily from the industrial and municipal sectors across the North American region.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Boiler Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to a Widespread Use in the Petrochemical Industry

Boiler segment has emerged as a prominent application category, primarily driven by their widespread use in the water treatment chemicals market. Boiler water treatment has become an indispensable practice to safeguard the integrity and efficiency of these critical equipment. This treatment process serves a vital role in protecting the internal components and pipework of boilers by preventing damage caused by impurities that may be present in the boiler feedwater.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region currently boast the most significant global water treatment chemicals market share. They are expected to maintain dominance with a projected CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the water treatment chemicals market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market



In 2022, Larsen & Toubro Construction's water and effluent treatment division received a significant order from Tumkur Industrial Township Limited (TITL), a crucial Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) component. This order underscores the company's pivotal role in developing essential infrastructure for regional industrial growth and sustainability. British Deputy Ambassador Helen Fazey, stationed in Amman, recently launched a noteworthy project to support Jordan's ambitious goal to meet 11% of its water demand through wastewater treatment facilities by 2025. This project highlights the United Kingdom's commitment to collaborating with Jordan in addressing its water management challenges and promoting sustainable solutions to ensure a more secure water supply for the nation.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

