Why The World's Most Prestigious Homes Use European Flooring

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With so many different design styles in the world of architecture and interior decor, the appearance of a luxury home has never been more diverse. One might be mid-century modern and the other rustic with completely different interior aesthetics. But despite these visual differences, there's one foundational element that almost every prestigious home in the world will share: European hardwood flooring in the central living areas.

Design trends are always changing, but this time-honored flooring style has become a staple for all luxury homeowners. And there's one company that stands out among the rest in terms of quality, style, and service.

“My team and I have used European Flooring for years, and have never been disappointed. Andrew and Nick are a breath of fresh air in this industry. From their product, to their install, to their customer service, nothing short of top of the line. They go above and beyond for their clients and designers. We highly recommend European Flooring for all of our clients wanting to put any wood flooring into their home,” shared Sydney Torres of renowned Florida design firm SPACEdfi.

Torres is just one of many high end interior designers that start their projects with a trip to European Flooring, and it's not hard to see why.

Premium Craftsmanship and Quality

An unwavering commitment to quality at every level of the craftsmanship process lies at the heart of European Flooring's ethos. The company is dedicated to sourcing the finest planks in the world, which they have found in European heritage brand Legno Bastone.

Their exclusive planks are derived from old growth European forests, resulting in the most beautiful and durable hardwood possible. Coupled with a meticulous manufacturing process that infuses the planks with a climate-resistant marine-grade core and an all-natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish, European Flooring's hardwood exudes elegance while providing the highest levels of resilience and longevity.

But it doesn't just end with the planks. The company stands by their product from start to finish, which is why they offer Legno Bastone-trained in-house installation for every client. This dedication to excellence has made European Flooring the top choice for those seeking sophistication and enduring quality in their homes.

Elegance Beyond Boundaries

European Flooring's hardwood flooring brings an unmistakable touch of elegance to the world's most prestigious homes. While other flooring styles can often feel too trendy (and eventually dated), hardwood floors have a timeless appeal that never goes out of style.

The company offers a wide range of finishes, textures, and colors to provide a perfect match for every design aesthetic. Whether it's a light oak for a Florida beach house or a rich walnut for a cabin in the Rockies, European Flooring enhances the ambiance with flooring that goes beyond mere functionality, becoming an integral part of the home's aesthetic identity.

Sustainable and Eco-Conscious Practices

Beyond luxury and aesthetics, European Flooring stands out for its sustainable and eco-conscious practices. The company actively contributes to the preservation of forests, sourcing wood responsibly to minimize environmental impact. Each Legno Bastone plank comes from an older tree that has been specially preserved over the course of its life. Once eventually turned into elegant hardwood flooring, new trees are planted to conserve the beauty and environmental benefits of the forest.

Their planks are also treated with an environmentally-friendly finish without any VOCs (volatile organic compounds). This results in planks that are safer for both humans and the earth. European Flooring know that tradition and sustainability go hand in hand, which is why they are dedicated to continuing generations-old practices that conserve the land while providing safe home foundations for years to come.

Award-Winning Recognition and Trust

The quality of European Flooring's planks speaks for itself. However, those that need a little extra assurance can simply look to the company's impressive roster of clients and awards. European Flooring were the proud winners of the Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the Nation for two years in a row (2022 & 2023), and their ever-increasing success only puts them in line for more awards.

The company's flawless reputation for luxury and quality is a testament to its standing in the industry. The trust bestowed upon the company by their loyal clientele of architects, interior designers, and homeowners across the nation highlight their position as the premier choice for high-end hardwood flooring solutions.

Those seeking the pinnacle of luxury hardwood flooring can put their trust in European Flooring. You'll get to enjoy a seamless experience while their team finds you the perfect planks for your design project.

To explore European Flooring's exquisite collections and discover how their high-end flooring solutions can transform your home, visit or contact 1-888-995-9433. You can also enjoy design inspiration through the company's social media channels: @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, @europeanflooringofftlauderdale and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is one of the luxury hardwood flooring's most illustrious names. Famous for their dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, their exclusive Legno Bastone planks have elevated the most beautiful luxury homes in the nation. The company is currently based in South Florida, where they showcase their collections in their Miami, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale galleries, as well as serving clients through their digital platforms.

