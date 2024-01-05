Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The Infinity Shampoo Bowl-A Significant Innovation Within The Salon Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stefaney N. of Lansing, MI, with more than two decades of experience as a hair stylist, created the Infinity Shampoo Bowl due to frustration with traditional shampoo bowl shape and functionality.This revolutionary designed salon style shampoo bowl features extended length, allowing hair to be thoroughly rinsed without creating an excess of tangles in the base of the bowl. Hair stylists will be able to apply toners with ease by fully extending a client's hair to comb through and see how the toner is taking from roots to ends. The shampoo bowl is larger and taller in height than a standard bowl, allowing a client's hair to be combed out and easily flow toward the bowl basin without clumping. An additional benefit of the Infinity Shampoo Bowl's modern design also promotes comfort for the stylist excluding the need to constantly bend down to access hair, compared to current industry shampoo bowls that have smaller capacity and sit lower to the ground.When choosing a shampoo bowl, salon owners consider factors such as budget, space constraints, client comfort, and overall aesthetics to enhance the salon experience. Staying updated on industry trends and technological advancements can help manufacturers stay competitive and innovative in the market, especially when it relates to salon industry products that help improve customer satisfaction. Manufacturers looking for salon products like the Infinity Shampoo Bowl can expand their product line with an eco-friendly product designed to minimize water usage while improving the hair washing experience. Products that provide maximum comfort for both clients and stylists is a significant factor in increasing sales and retention of high caliber stylists.The salon and beauty business is an 80-plus billion-dollar industry, and salon owners are looking for new ways to be competitive and modern to grow market share. Manufacturing products like the Infinity Shampoo Bowl creates a large opportunity for sales, targeting salon owners seeking competitive advantage and desiring to improve the customer experience.Stefaney N. was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Infinity Shampoo Bowl product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Infinity Shampoo Bowl should contact InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...