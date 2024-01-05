Steven Wesley Guiles Releases A Heartfelt Instrumental Album, Chester Light Guiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new album Chester Light Guiles

Each track: one mic, one take. A memory of his father processed through meditation and then press record. The result? 22 tracks, full of memory and emotion.

- Steven Wesley GuilesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed indie musician Steven Wesley Guiles announces the release of his new instrumental album, "Chester Light Guiles," a poignant tribute to his father. Scheduled for release on January 14, 2024 (Chester's birthday), this album significantly departs from Guiles' previous works and is his first entirely instrumental effort."Chester Light Guiles" is an intimate musical journey from a unique creative process . Over 25 days, Steven recorded one solo acoustic instrumental daily, using just one guitar and one microphone. Each track he captured in a single take, raw and unedited, imbued with the authentic sounds of the room – from the clicks and pops to the artist's breathing. This approach lends the album a personal, almost conversational quality, as if Steven is in the room, sharing his artistry and memories directly with the listener.Each track in the album honors Steven's father, Chester Light Guiles, interweaving whimsy, beauty, and thoughtful contemplation.“The album is a way for my brother and I to honor our dad. It gives us a way to talk about him and the stories that filled our lives. These snapshots emotionally resonate with how we remember him.“The album's simplicity and serenity invite listeners into a space of reflection and remembrance, particularly appealing to those who appreciate chill, relaxing, and thoughtful instrumental music.Collaborating with his brother Dave, who has been a long-time art partner in Steven's projects, the album also features a visual storytelling element. Each track of the album will have an accompanying drawing that will appear somewhere on the cover of the album. Mastered by Pedro Costa, a bandmate of Steven's from Dove Pilot, the album is an ensemble of memories and melodies, each title recalling a specific memory shared by the brothers."Chester Light Guiles" will be available to purchase or stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp, with the possibility of a physical release based on demand. In anticipation of the album's release, Steven Wesley Guiles will share behind-the-scenes content, personal stories, and previews across various social media platforms.For more information, promotional requests, or to arrange an interview, please contact Dan Portnoy at Portnoy Media.About Steven Wesley Guiles: Steven Wesley Guiles, a dynamic presence in the indie-pop music scene, is celebrated for his introspective lyricism and unique sound. His expansive career has earned him acclaim as a solo artist and a key member of bands like Pushstart Wagon and The Future Kings of Denmark. His musical versatility extends beyond stage performances, with his compositions featured in various film and television projects, demonstrating his wide-ranging talent as a musician.Steven's work also extends into collaborative projects, most notably with Friction Bailey, a musical endeavor with his ex-wife. This project has achieved significant recognition, with two tracks amassing over 1 million combined plays. Additionally, his songs have graced the soundtracks of numerous high-profile shows and events, ranging from the Olympics to popular TV series such as "Shameless," "Reacher," "The Mindy Project," "The Babysitter's Club," and "13 Reasons Why," among others. This diverse range of placements underscores Steven's ability to resonate with a broad audience, further solidifying his place in the contemporary music landscape.

