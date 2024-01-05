Hyaluronic Acid Market Size To Reach $14.84 Billion Globally By 2030: Latest Report By Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyaluronic Acid Market 2024

Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape Forecast Report 2024-2032

- Vantage Market ResearchWASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a glycosaminoglycan found naturally in the human body. It plays important structural and functional roles in tissues such as skin, eyes, and joints. The Global Hyaluronic Acid Market size was valued at USD 8.57 Billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 14.84 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period (2023-2032).The major factors driving the growth of the hyaluronic acid market are the rising applications of HA in osteoarthritis treatment, dermal fillers, and cosmetic procedures. The increasing adoption of viscosupplementation therapies for osteoarthritis is boosting the uptake of intra-articular HA injections. Besides this, the growing geriatric population which is more susceptible to joint disorders and the rising awareness about HA supplements are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.Download a Sample Report Here @Market DynamicsThe global hyaluronic acid market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the coming years. This is majorly driven by factors such as the growing demand for antiaging cosmetic procedures, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising adoption of viscosupplementation therapies, and surging demand for premium skin care products containing HA. For instance, close to 237 million individuals globally were living with osteoarthritis in 2021, registering for the high uptake of HA injections to alleviate pain and improve joint functionality.Additionally, the increasing geriatric population susceptible to developing arthritis due to reasons such as cartilage breakdown is expected to stimulate the requirement for HA-based arthritis treatments. The growing medico-tourism industry is also presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the hyaluronic acid market players . However, the availability of alternative treatments and the risks associated with HA dermal fillers may restrict market growth over the coming years.Top Companies in Global Hyaluronic Acid Market.Allergan (Ireland).Anika Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.).Bio Plus Co. Ltd. (South Korea).Galderma Laboratories L.P. (U.S.).Genzyme Corp. (U.S.).Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (France).Bohus Biotech AB (Sweden).Candela Medical (U.S.).NUVISAN GmbH (Germany).Laboratoires Vivacy (France).LG Chem (South Korea)Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price @Top TrendsThe major trends influencing and shaping the hyaluronic acid industry dynamics include:.Inclination towards minimally invasive aesthetic procedures - HA dermal fillers are gaining increasing popularity driven by the rising demand for non-invasive antiaging cosmetic treatments globally..Advancements in HA-based single injection therapies for OA treatment - Leading medical companies are developing innovative HA formulations to provide longer pain relief from a single injection to improve patient outcomes..Growing adoption of HA supplements - The emerging trend towards nutritional & wellness supplements for joints, skin, eyes and gut health is propelling the intake of oral HA capsules and powders..Increasing utilization of cross-linked HA fillers - The launch of technologically advanced, cross-linked HA fillers with higher viscosity and longevity in nasolabial folds, cheeks, lips etc. is rising..Preference for biobetter quality HA products - The focus on bioequivalent and biobetter HA products sourced from non-animal origins i.e. biofermentation and microbial fermentation is intensifying.Get a Access To Hyaluronic Acid Industry Real-Time Data @ChallengesSome of the key challenges faced by businesses operating in the global hyaluronic acid market include:.High production costs - The complex process of extracting and purifying pharmaceutical grade HA significantly increases product costs. This affects the pricing strategies and profit margins of manufacturers..Presence of counterfeit products - The distribution and supply of fake and illegal HA injections negatively impact the overall industry growth. This also raises safety concerns among patients and healthcare providers.Read Full Research Report with TOC @OpportunitiesThe major opportunities that can be leveraged by stakeholders in the global hyaluronic acid market include:.Growing demand from emerging economies - The expanding middle-class population and rise in healthcare spending in developing nations like China, India, Mexico and Brazil present significant opportunities for market players to increase revenue share..Increasing demand for organic HA products - The rising consumer inclination towards clean-label and environment-friendly natural products derived from biofermentation and vegan sources provides growth avenues.Key Questions Answered in Hyaluronic Acid Market Report:What was the global hyaluronic acid market size in 2022?.The global hyaluronic acid market size in 2022 stood at USD 8.57 Billion.What is the expected hyaluronic acid market growth rate between 2022 and 2030?.The hyaluronic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.10% globally from 2022 to 2030.Which region accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2021?.North America held the largest share of over 40% in the global hyaluronic acid market in 2021.What are the key driving factors of hyaluronic acid market growth?.The major driving factors of the hyaluronic acid market include rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, increasing cases of osteoarthritis, and growing adoption of HA supplements.Who are the key players operating in the global hyaluronic acid market?.Some major companies operating in the global hyaluronic acid market are Sanofi SA, Allergan, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Galderma Laboratories L.P.Which application segment accounted for the largest share in 2021?.The osteoarthritis segment dominated with a share of over 40% in the global hyaluronic acid market in 2021.What are the risks and side effects associated with HA dermal fillers?.Some risks and side effects linked with HA filler injections include redness, swelling, bruising, tenderness, infection at the injection site, uneven texture and lumpiness, vision impairment, etc.Regional AnalysisNorth America dominated the global hyaluronic acid market with a share of over 40% in 2021. High prevalence of age-related bone diseases, increase in knee replacement surgeries, strong presence of leading pharma and biotech firms, and high healthcare spending are key regional market drivers.The U.S. accounted for the majority share owing to the rising utilization of single-injection HA therapies and increasing number of cosmetic procedures utilizing dermal fillers.The launch of advanced HA products by companies such as Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and elevated demand for organic HA supplements are key factors positioning the North American market for further growth.Check Out More Research Reports:.Lactic Acid Market Forecast Report:.Nitric Acid Market Forecast Report:.Hyaluronic Acid Market Forecast Report:.Acetic Acid Market Forecast Report:.Sulfuric Acid Market Forecast Report:About UsSince VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.

Eric Kunz

Vantage Market Research

+1 202-380-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube