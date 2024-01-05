Gaza Death Toll Rises To 22,600 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- Death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 22,600 martyrs, including 9,730 children and 6,830 women, in addition to more than 57,910 injuries due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the besieged Strip since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave.The ministry said in a statement that "the occupation committed 15 massacres, killing 162 and and injuring 296, during the past 24 hours."