Unified Infotech Celebrates Being Named A Clutch Global And Clutch Champion Winner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, United States, Dec 20th, 2023: Unified Infotech is honored to be named as a Clutch Global and Clutch Champion winner. This recognition makes them one of Clutch's elite, a list that comprises only 10% of companies for this fall. By placing Unified Infotech among the top echelon of the IT industry, Clutch has validated its digital prowess and zeal for technical innovation.



Clutch is a very popular and revered B2B rating and review platform. It assesses the global business service excellence of B2B service providers based on customer reviews, market scope, and areas of specialization. The winners of the Fall 2023 Champion Awards have been chosen for their industry expertise and exceptional service.



After its initiation in 2010, Unified Infotech has firmly established itself as a global technology solutions partner of repute. Their progress over the years has been phenomenal. Currently, they have an experience of over a decade in this cut-throat industry. This, combined with an impressive portfolio of successful projects, proves their dedication, technical prowess, and aptitude for resolving challenges successfully.



As Unified Infotech CEO, Mr. Pratip Biswas, rightly says,ï¿1⁄2 We are honored to receive this prestigious accolade. It is a testament to our service excellence and technical expertise. However, we cannot rest on our laurels. This recognition from Clutch inspires us to strive harder and innovate further to continue to exceed client expectations with our service quality.ï¿1⁄2



Unified Infotech takes a unique approach to client service that is distinctive and user-centric. They welcome real-time client feedback by involving their clients in the development process right from the start. This transparency has helped them win clients across industries like education, healthcare, logistics and transportation, hospitality, IT, media and entertainment, and many more.



They offer an extensive list of services that address the diverse digital requirements of their clients. Some critical services that Unified Infotech provides include website design and development, CMS and ecommerce development, Mobile app development, custom software development, application development services, and other associated services.



Unified Infotech works hard to add value through proactive engagement with clients. They guide clients and refine their digital vision through insights gained from extensive competitor and industry research. This is a key reason for their robust presence across different client segments like start-ups, SMEs, enterprises, and organizations. They also have a reputation for flexibility as they adapt their expertise to meet the unique requirements of the different user segments.



About Unified Infotech

Unified Infotech is powered by a team of over 150 highly skilled technical experts. They focus on harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to create highly impactful and innovative solutions. To date, they have deployed over 100 successful projects for clients situated across the globe.



Being homegrown in New York gives Unified Infotech a global perspective. They leverage this to offer engineering and technological expertise through their tailored, result-oriented strategies. This approach has already earned them a place among Deloitteï¿1⁄2s Top 500 list of fastest-growing tech companies in APAC and the Top 50 list of fastest-growing tech companies in India. Further, Clutch has already recognized Unified Infotech as a top developer in NY before declaring it a Clutch Global and Clutch Champion winner.



Contact Us

For more information about Unified Infotech and its services, leverage the details given below. Contact name: Mr. Pratib Biswas

Organization: Unified Infotech Private Ltd.

Address: 79 Madison Avenue #660, Manhattan, NY 10016, United States

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (800)-820-9286

Website:

Linkedin:



Company :-Unified Infotech

User :- Jenny Astor

Email :...

Phone :-8008209286

Url :-