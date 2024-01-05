New Year, New Goals! Survey Says The Tradition Of Making Resolutions Is Here To Stay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Research from Duck®

While most Americans are kicking off the year with optimistic resolutions, a recent survey from Duck® brand finds only 20% of people will stick with them the entire year. Why? Although most survey respondents set positive goals, like committing to healthier habits and routines at home (50%) and becoming more organized (30%), they find it difficult to stay focused and motivated long-term.

Nevertheless, 91% of people still think it's important to make a New Year's resolution, even if they don't keep it. So, what resolutions are on the list for 2024? Saving money, prioritizing and improving mental health and a positive mindset, and exercising more regularly are the top picks, in that order.

"This year, physical, mental and financial health are popular resolutions, but it's not uncommon for people to fizzle out because they lose interest or motivation, their schedules get busy or they get discouraged," Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC the company that markets the Duck® brand, says. "No matter the goal, one often overlooked yet impactful way to stay on track is to get organized, both at work and at home. When you have healthy organizing habits built into your daily routine, it allows you to concentrate on improving other important aspects of your life."

Duck® brand offers several simple, helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home and office. From the EasyLiner® brand Shelf Liners , which help keep shelves, closets and cabinets mess-free and organized, to the EasyMounts® Mounting System , which makes it easy to keep items and gear, like bags, jackets and workout equipment, in one place, setting up simple solutions from room to room can make a big difference in increasing productivity and accomplishing goals.

