US State Dept Seems To Attempt To Undermine Azerbaijan's Great Strength Of Religious Tolerance - Matthew Bryza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Expressing concern
about religious freedom in Azerbaijan seems like a misplaced
attempt to undermine one of the great strengths of Azerbaijani
society, which is religious and ethnic tolerance, former US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend .
“My personal experience living in Azerbaijan and working on
US-Azerbaijan relations is that Azerbaijan is remarkably diverse
and tolerant when it comes to various religious communities. One of
the great strengths of Azerbaijan strategically from the US
perspective is that Azerbaijan's society is secular, with an
overwhelmingly Shiite Islamic society, but that's fundamentally
secular and therefore is divisive and tolerant,” he said.
Ambassador Bryza pointed out that by being a secular society
with a Shiite majority population, Azerbaijan provides a very
hopeful example of tolerance and economic development that counters
some of the intolerance in Azerbaijan's neighborhood.
“I was a practicing Roman Catholic when I lived in Azerbaijan. I
attended Catholic Mass every Sunday at the Roman Catholic Church in
Baku. I also know the vibrant Protestant communities and Orthodox
Christian communities, but also, of course, the Jewish community,
which is one of the oldest anywhere. I mean, it's 2,500 years old.
I think pretty much all Azerbaijanis are proud of the mountain
Jewish population in Krasnaya Sloboda. I know that the Orthodox
Jewish community thrives, and one of its chief rabbis once told me
that in there is so little anti-Semitism in Azerbaijan. And of
course, in terms of religious diversity, it's not just Shiite
Muslims in Azerbaijan, even though they're a large majority, but of
course, there are Sunnis as well, especially I know in northwestern
Azerbaijan,” the ex-ambassador added.
