Be.Art, Connecting Art And The Web With The Genetic NFT Recognition Criteria For Art Collections

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value we currently see in NFT basically stems from user consensus, or the brand behind it. In the vast majority of cases, liquidity becomes a web3 world's fixed Be, based on its expertise in the field of typical art collections and its industry network, has pioneered the establishment of gene-level standards for art collections, which have been translated into NFTs value of art collections has been embraced by more collectors, and NFTs have continued to gather more user consensus.

In January 2024, the official version of Be will be with us!

What is GNFT?

GNFT, as the gene-level standard set by Be for art collections, will have the following characteristics:



1. Anti-counterfeiting: the world's first five-dimensional data collection system, through the commercialization of archaeological and cultural relics restoration-level technology to complete the certification

2. Liquidity: as a token, it can replace the original collection for on-chain trading and circulation, avoiding the problems of transportation and maintenance of the collection.

3. Value-added: GNFT represents all the rights of ownership and use of physical collections, and the physical collections themselves have value-added under the high entry threshold.

Dramatic Changes in the Art Collection and NFT Markets

The typical art collection and NFT market is about to be whipped into a frenzy by GNFT, as art collections worth more than hundreds of billions of dollars will be certified and traded on the blockchain, while the typical art collection market will welcome fresh blood of users.

Thanks to our past professional experience in art collection authentication and cultural relics restoration, hundreds of art collectors and art creators have already given their trust to Be - handing over their artworks to Be for authentication, chaining, exhibition, and sales. The decentralized certification and trust system greatly breaks down the barriers of the traditional art market. Globalized users pave a solid foundation for Be's future operation.

What will happen next?



1. 9,999 unique NFTs will be released for sale in conjunction with hand-painted artists. The holder of this theme NFT will have the right to all Be's dividends from GNFT transaction fees, art gallery priority invitations and other rights. 2. Globalized art collection exhibition. A batch of art collections will be collected through gene-level authentication technology, deposited on the chain and displayed to global users.

About BE

Learn more about BE, visit their Website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



