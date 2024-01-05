Groundworks® Enters Commercial Poly Market With The Acquisition Of URETEK South

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The launch into commercial poly reinforces Groundworks as the leader in providing foundation and water management solutions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks® , the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces the acquisition of URETEK South . Based in Haltom City, Texas, near Dallas, the company serves industrial and commercial customers with concrete lifting, foundation repair as well as soil stabilization solutions.



URETEK South has been in operation for 24 years, serving industrial and commercial customers with innovative polymer formulas utilized to lift concrete slabs and structures – including parking lots, pools and just about any type of concrete that rests on soil. Their solutions also seal structures from water and keep lakes, ponds and other types of water features from leaking. The addition of URETEK South's solutions complement the growing variety of foundation, concrete and water management solutions offered by Groundworks brands across the nation.

“Adding the talented team and outstanding commercial concrete lifting and soil stabilization experience from URETEK South enables Groundworks to quickly launch into the commercial market,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks.“We are currently the largest residential concrete lifting poly company in America. Strategically, we have decided to enter the commercial market coupling our vast resources with URETEK's market experience.”

“Scott Turnage, Marc Spencer, and their team spent years building a stellar reputation as honest expert problem solvers. We are so excited to elevate this hard-earned reputation far beyond what we ever imagined with an industry leader like Groundworks,” said Troy Austin, owner of URETEK South.“This is an awesome opportunity for our team and for our customers, as Groundworks will expand our commercial platform nationally.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company. For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit .

