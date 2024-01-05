Injury Toll From Russian Shelling In Kherson Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured by Russian shelling in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson has increased to four.

That's according to the Kherson regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. There was a hit into a residential building, and as a result of the impact, a fire broke out in a warehouse where humanitarian aid was stored," the post said.

A 69-year-old woman was injured. She refused hospitalization.

The administration also confirmed that three residents of Kherson, 22, 23 and 46 years old, had turned to the hospital.

According to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, on January 5, at around 11:20, Russian troops fired at the city of Kherson, injuring four people, including a woman.

In addition, a warehouse with humanitarian aid, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Photo: Kherson regional prosecutor's office / Facebook