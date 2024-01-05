Russia Hit Kharkiv With Missiles Not Made In Russia - Syniehubov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Remnants of Iskander-M missiles were found in Kharkiv after the latest Russian strikes, but they were not of Russian production, the markings on them have been erased.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are now conducting all the necessary research to establish the country of origin. I will say in advance that the markings have been erased from these missiles . However, what we can see is that the country of manufacture is not the Russian Federation, so to speak. When we have more precise information from the General Staff, from our intelligence, we will report it immediately," Syniehubov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday that during the latest missile attacks on Ukraine, Russia used at least several ballistic missiles received from North Korea to circumvent international restrictions.