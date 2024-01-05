Appsmakerstore Revolutionizes Mobile App Development With Global AI Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OSLO, NORGE, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oslo, Norway - Appsmakerstore Holding AS, a pioneering player in mobile application development, announces today the launch of its innovative global AI service at . This service represents a quantum leap in the app development industry, enabling 94% of the development work for a business or organization's mobile app to be completed in a matter of seconds - a significant improvement compared to the several months of work required by competing solutions.

For only $29 per month, Appsmakerstore offers a user-friendly platform where customers can easily make changes through an intuitive "My Pages" dashboard. This approach, delivered as a SaaS (Software as a Service) model, enables users without technical backgrounds to easily develop and customize their mobile applications in 100% No-Code.

"Many 'No-Code' platforms cater to tech-savvy users, but we at Appsmakerstore target the true 'Non-Tech No-Coders' – everyday business owners, not IT experts," says Mr. Carlsen, the Founder of Appsmakerstore. "Our Mobile App AI technology is a leap towards accessible app development for these users. It simplifies complex technology, empowering SMBs to match larger ones with their own mobile app."

Since its inception in early 2010 as a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) platform for "Non-tech No-Coders," Appsmakerstore has grown significantly, with nearly 1 million freemium users globally. However, in recent years, the platform has limited DIY functionality due to increasing complexity in features and development by us for our customers. With its new AI-powered service, Appsmakerstore once again opens the doors for app owners directly, eliminating the need for technical knowledge in the app development process.

The global market for mobile applications, which embraces a wide range of users, is experiencing significant growth, with estimates at USD 208.5 billion and expectations of an increase to USD 777.4 billion by 2032.

Appsmakerstore, founded in early 2010, is a leading player in the development of innovative, AI-powered solutions for mobile application development. The company's mission is to make mobile app development accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise, in 100% No-Code via Appsmakerstore's SaaS service, and to contribute to the growth and success of businesses globally.

