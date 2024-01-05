Motion Sensor Bottle Powered With A Cell Battery Dispenses Any Type Of Liquid In A Clean, Hands-Free Manner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mark S. of Hartford, CT is the creator of the Disposable Liquid Motion Dispenser with Cell Battery, a multipurpose recyclable plastic bottle designed to dispense any type of liquid via a motion sensor. The pump-style bottle is equipped with a small cell battery that powers the motion sensor, allowing liquids to be poured onto the hands without having to physically touch the bottle and risk spreading germs, viruses, and bacteria. The bottle prevents multiple people from handling it and risking spreading harmful bacteria and particulates, and it eliminates the need to constantly refill bottles, instead offering an eco-friendly option that can be recycled and replaced with ease. The bottles can be available in different sizes and dispense almost any type of liquid including, but not limited to, soap, cleaners, detergents, and much more.A second version of the bottle with an insulated liner underneath the exterior is also available. These bottles can store hot or cold liquids, keeping them at optimal temperatures for consumption. There is a warm and cold label near the lid, so the user is fully aware of what type of beverage is stored in the container. The lid can be removed, and the beverage can be poured out at the optimal temperature.The market for battery-powered motion sensor dispensers is prominent in commercial spaces such as offices, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, and other public areas where maintaining a clean and safe environment is crucial. The versatility of dispensers equipped with motion sensors makes them suitable for various applications in these environments like dispensing hand sanitizer, soap, liquid detergents, and much more. Dispensers like the Disposable Liquid Motion Dispenser, constructed with eco-friendly, recyclable materials and advanced features like the battery and motion sensor, or the insulated interior to keep liquids warm or cold, add significant innovation to the industry. These features can contribute to the overall appeal of the product and could be a profitable enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Mark filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Disposable Liquid Motion Dispenser product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Disposable Liquid Motion Dispenser can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit

